Ballarat's early learning centre boom continues with a planning application lodged for a new centre in Greenhalghs Road in Delacombe.
An existing house on a large block at 315 Greenhalghs Road, on the corner of Benson Close, would be demolished and a new 96 place childcare centre constructed.
Children would be housed in six classrooms, with a reception area, planning room, staff room, kitchen, pantry and laundry shown on plans for the new centre alongside 21 car parks and four bicycle parks.
In what could be a first for childcare centres in Ballarat, the proposed development will also contain a charging point for electric vehicles.
The new early learning centre sits just east of the rapidly growing Winterfield and Conroy's Green estates, which will soon be joined by Winterfield North further along Greenhalghs Road.
The planning application states the hours of operation of the centre would be 6.30am to 6.30pm, with vehicle access from a new 6.1m crossover entry to the car park in Benson Close.
"This is the preferred vehicle access point as it is a lower order road compared to Greenhalghs Road," the application stated.
It is expected there could be 74 vehicle movements at the centre in the morning peak, and 64 movements in the afternoon which is said to be "relatively modest in the context of the site's location" not far from Delacombe Primary School.
A maximum of 17 staff would be on site at any given time.
According to planning documents, "the proposed building adopts a contemporary form and generally portrays a residential appearance" which would draw on materials and building elements from the established surrounding area.
"Specifically the proposal incorporates brick and a pitched roof in response to residential built forms nearby," town planners Smart Planning and Design wrote in their submission to council on behalf of Sp Associates.
It would not be feasible to keep and renovate the existing home on the site because of its size.
"It is proposed to utilise a mix of building materials and finishes comprising brick, paint and metal cladding. In addition, a 1.8 metre high semitransparent metal fence is proposed primarily along the north and west boundaries, enclosing play areas."
IN OTHER NEWS
Most vegetation on the block would be cleared and once built the site would be beautified with new trees and shrubs.
It is the latest childcare centre proposal in the rapidly growing early learning sector in Ballarat.
Over the past 18 months there have been at least 14 childcare centres built and opened, or submitted to council across Ballarat for planning approval.
But with the boom in childcare centres the sector is also struggling to attract enough staff, with dozens of childcare educator, assistant director and other related jobs currently advertised in Ballarat alone.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.