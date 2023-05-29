Ballarat police are investigating a brazen attempted aggravated burglary on Dana Street last month.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 29.
Police state an offender kicked the front door open at a Dana Street residence about 7.10pm.
"A teenage boy inside the home at the time saw the offender wearing a black balaclava and screamed, before the offender ran off," police state.
It's not clear from the post where on Dana Street the incident occurred - Ballarat police have been phoned for further information.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report through www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
