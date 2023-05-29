Ballarat Christian College students spent a comfy day at school in pyjamas, onesies and Oodies to drive home an important point.
While they were warm and comfortable in class, they recognised not everyone is as fortunate as they are.
Ballarat Christian College head of primary Bianca Francica said the day helped mark the school's annual collection of coats, beanies and other warm winter clothes for the Salvation Army.
"Every year we collect beanies and jackets for the Salvation Army and have a fun dress-up day to commemorate it," Ms Francica said.
The donation drive began at the start of May when a representative from the Salvation Army came to the primary school assembly and explained to pupils where the coats and beanies they gave last year ended up.
"Students learned where their donations went last year, to families in need, families living in their cars," Ms Francica said.
Last year the school donated around 11 or 12 big bags full of jackets, beanies, new socks, scarves and gloves to the Salvation Army.
"We talk about compassion, and ... the way we show love to others is by our generosity and treating people the way we would like to be treated."
