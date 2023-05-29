BFNL 2023: Lakers ruck continues unbelievable form | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
North Ballarat 14.9 (93) d Sebastopol 10.3 (63)
Roosters ruck Cam McCallum won the highly-anticipated battle against Sebastopol's Arnold Kirby.
McCallum finished the day with 72 hit-outs and 16 disposals in a statement-making win.
Darley 17.13 (115) d Lake Wendouree 6.7 (43)
The silver-haired stallion Shaun Finlayson not only had the game of the round, but potentially the game of the season against Darley.
Here are all the statistics the ruck pig led the ground for on Saturday: 35 touches, 52 hit-outs, 25 contested possessions, 17 clearances, 10 rebound 50s and *locked emoji* ranking points because that is for Tuesday's article.
Ballarat 24.14 (158) d Melton South 4.8 (32)
The ever-reliable Andrew Hooper booted a league-best six goals against Melton South on Saturday.
It takes his season tally to 22 goals, now leading the competition ahead of Melton's Ryan and Liam Carter.
Melton 12.11 (83) d East Point 11.9 (75)
Premiership skipper Braedan Kight stepped up when his side needed him most against East Point.
Kight finished with four goals from 15 touches as Melton stayed undefeated.
Sunbury 14.17 (101) d Bacchus Marsh 9.6 (60)
It was a tale of two halves for Sunbury on Saturday. The Lions trailed by four points at half time before running away with a 41-point win.
VFL-listed Jake Sutton booted four goals for the Lions could have easily kicked more, ending the day with four goals and seven behinds.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.