Major delays are expected after a trailer-load of construction material fell from the back of a truck in Sebastopol, blocking the Midland Highway.
The incident happened at the Rubicon Street roundabout about 12.30pm on Monday.
Traffic control is in place with Rubicon Street closed, and drivers should take care in the area while the scene is cleaned up.
It's not clear what caused the accident - police are currently on scene.
IN THE NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.