Sebastopol roundabout blocked by fallen concrete load

By Alex Ford
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:35pm
The truck is checked out. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Major delays are expected after a trailer-load of construction material fell from the back of a truck in Sebastopol, blocking the Midland Highway.

