Reports of thefts from a Delacombe neighbourhood under demolition have led to a state government agency ramping up security, lighting and CCTV.
Social housing in and around Leawarra Crescent is gradually being torn down - but neighbours and contractors are reporting trespassers and thieves.
In an alleged incident last week, people in two cars were seen stripping vacant homes of doors and air conditioners.
Homes Victoria said it was aware of a number of incidents - and clear signage had been placed around the neighbourhood warning against the illegal entry of entering soon-to-go homes.
"All fixtures and fittings of public housing buildings under demolition remain the property of the Victorian Government, and their unauthorised removal is considered an illegal activity," a department spokesperson said.
"We are working with Victoria Police and we have increased security patrols, CCTV monitoring and lighting at the site.
"We will continue to monitor the safety and security of the site as we prepare to build more than 150 social and affordable homes in the Leawarra neighbourhood. The safety and security of our work sites and the community is our key priority.
"Where possible our demolition contractors undertake recycling and reclamation of fixtures and fittings so that our construction preparation follows sustainable building practices."
Police confirmed that although a property may be vacant, ready for demolition - and its materials destined for landfill, it was still owned by an entity.
Officers said scavengers could face offences including trespass and burglary and theft, depending on the circumstances.
However, goods left on nature strips were another matter entirely and either the property of the person who didn't want them or the property of the council, depending on the municipality and their hard rubbish policies.
Homes Victoria said it had been working with renters to help them relocate.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
