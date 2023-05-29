The Courier
Homes Victoria cracks down on Delacombe demolition thieves

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 5:30pm
Public housing under demolition in Leawarra Crescent in Delacombe, which will make way for 150 social and affordable new homes. Picture Kate Healy.
Public housing under demolition in Leawarra Crescent in Delacombe, which will make way for 150 social and affordable new homes. Picture Kate Healy.

Reports of thefts from a Delacombe neighbourhood under demolition have led to a state government agency ramping up security, lighting and CCTV.

