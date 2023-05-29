The Courier
Just Believe's Elitloppet dream shattered in qualifying heat

By Tim O'Connor Hrv
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Just Believe competed in Sweden overnight. Picture by Bianca Brehaut.
THE Myrniong-trained Just Believe's journey to Sweden to compete in the prestigious Elitloppet has ended in disappointment after the Australian trotter clipped a sulky in front of it and finished last in his qualifying heat late on Sunday night.

