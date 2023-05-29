THE Myrniong-trained Just Believe's journey to Sweden to compete in the prestigious Elitloppet has ended in disappointment after the Australian trotter clipped a sulky in front of it and finished last in his qualifying heat late on Sunday night.
Driver Greg Sugars and Just Believe left well from barrier seven and almost landed a position in the one-one, but were eventually forced back to last when a prominent spot in the running line failed to appear.
"Harry" settled at the rear of the field and looked to be travelling into the race well as the field approached the straight, but found interference and galloped just as he was about to hit the stretch.
"I'm pretty devastated really at the moment, quite a sick feeling there," Sugars said after the race.
"We thought we'd really be lacking that early speed against these Europeans, but he showed he can get out as good as most of them really.
"So that's the only positive, that the horse was going to be up to the task and unfortunately it just didn't work out today.
"Because he's not a real high-speed horse, he was just sort of coming off the bit but still strong (when the incident occurred). It's a little bit hard to explain, but I know the horse pretty well obviously and he had plenty of run left in his legs if he had clear running."
Sugars' wife and Just Believe's trainer Jess Tubbs admitted to her disappointment after the race.
"It's certainly not the fairy tale ending we were after, but very grateful for everyone and their support the whole way through," she said. "(Harry's) a superstar. He doesn't care, he doesn't know what's going on. He's just had a carrot and a wash and he's bright as a button. There's no question mark over Harry, he did us proud absolutely."
Tubbs said Sugars would struggle to process what took place in the concluding stages of the race.
"He's one of the best drivers out there and everyone makes mistakes, you just hope it's when no one's looking," she said.
2022 Elittloppet winner Etonnant won Just Believe's heat, but he failed to fire in the final as French horse Hohneck, a runner-up in the second qualifier, proved too good.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.