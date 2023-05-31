BFNL 2023: Top three separated by two votes | Player of the Year

Darley's Brett Bewley did not feature in the Devils' round seven clash with Lake Wendouree, leaving the Henderson Medallist stranded on 18 votes in The Courier's player of the year award.
It allowed Roosters star Riley Polkinghorne to snatch the lead with a four-vote performance against Sebastopol, while East Point's Matt Johnston sits just one vote behind Bewley.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
