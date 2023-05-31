The Courier
BFNL 2023: Top three separated by two votes | Player of the Year

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 31 2023 - 1:30pm
L-R: Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat) leads Matt Johnston (East Point) and Brett Bewley (Darley) in The Courier's BFNL player of the year.
Darley's Brett Bewley did not feature in the Devils' round seven clash with Lake Wendouree, leaving the Henderson Medallist stranded on 18 votes in The Courier's player of the year award.

