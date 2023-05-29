Magistrate warns young speeder in wake of Hamilton tragedy

A Ballarat magistrate has used the spectre of Saturday's Hamilton tragedy that killed four people to rebuke a learner driver for speeding at more than 50km/h over the limit.
"On the weekend, there were four young kids who were basically wiped off the face of the earth because of high speed," Magistrate Hugh Radford said.
"It is really inexcusable to be driving at that speed."
The 19-year-old Sebastopol man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to driving offences, following an incident in December 2021.
The court heard on the morning of December 25, 2021, the 19-year-old was seen by police speeding south along Cherry Flat Road, in a red Holden sedan.
The officers recorded a top speed between 110km/h to 115km/h as the learner driver raced down the road, not stopping for a red light signal.
He was intercepted by the officers soon after, and told the officers he thought he was only driving at "around 80km/h".
You could have easily taken yourself out, or anyone else that was driving lawfully at that time.- Magistrate Hugh Radford
The 19-year-old was also not accompanied by a supervising full-licenced driver, a requirement when learner drivers get behind the wheel.
The man's defence lawyer sought to have the charges proven and dismissed, as they predated later offending for which he was placed on a good behaviour bond.
The court was told the man had autism and an intellectual disability, and was receiving benefits from the NDIS.
His NDIS support worker was in court with him during the hearing.
The lawyer told the court the 19-year-old was required to attend behaviour change and drug programs as a condition of the bond, and had a good track record of compliance.
However, Mr Radford disagreed with the lawyer's submission, and said the speeding was significant enough to warrant a separate penalty.
He said the recent death of four teenagers in a horror crash near Hamilton was an example of the danger of high speed.
"I think it is a significant act of offending in its own right and I will sentence him accordingly," Mr Radford said.
"You could have easily taken yourself out, or anyone else that was driving lawfully at that time."
The 19-year-old had his licence cancelled for 12 months, and was fined $800 without conviction.
Four people died and another was critically injured when their car hit a tree near Hamilton on Saturday.
The car, which was carrying five people, was travelling along Wannon-Nigretta Road about 9.30am when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
