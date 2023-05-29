The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Magistrate warns Ballarat 19-year-old about dangers of speeding

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate warns young speeder in wake of Hamilton tragedy
Magistrate warns young speeder in wake of Hamilton tragedy

A Ballarat magistrate has used the spectre of Saturday's Hamilton tragedy that killed four people to rebuke a learner driver for speeding at more than 50km/h over the limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.