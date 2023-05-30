The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Historic Golden Point home to be demolished after fire

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated May 30 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bulldozer tore through John Pearce House on Tuesday. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
A bulldozer tore through John Pearce House on Tuesday. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

UPDATE TUESDAY MAY 30:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.