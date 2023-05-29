The Courier
From the archives | Pedestrians fear new road laws - May 31, 1973

Updated May 30 2023 - 11:38am, first published 3:30am
A picture of Sturt Street in The Courier in the 1970s.
Do you remember when Victoria's new 'stop' traffic laws came into effect in the early 1970s?

