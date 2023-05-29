Do you remember when Victoria's new 'stop' traffic laws came into effect in the early 1970s?
They were designed to make it easier for drivers to understand who needed to give way to who and, make it easier to navigate major intersections - including many along Sturt Street.
But Ballarat residents were not all that keen on the new laws, arguing they would still be confusing and it would be safer to install traffic lights - which should have already been there.
In the days before the laws came into effect on Friday, June 1, 1973, The Courier reported plans for traffic lights to be installed at the Lydiard, Armstrong and Doveton intersections - plans that were taking quite a while to come to fruition.
The Courier surveyed a number of residents about their thoughts on the new laws and it became quite clear what they thought.
Read the articles from Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31, 1973 below:
Victoria's new stop sign law which comes into force on Friday, is a blessing in disguise for Ballarat motorists.
No longer will there be complete confusion as to who is supposed to give way at the major intersections with Sturt Street.
Commenting on this yesterday, the city engineer, Mr R. J. Sharp, said that most major interactions with Sturt Street had stop signs on the north and south approaches.
Because the new law applies for the whole of the intersection, traffic approaching from these directions would have to give way to both east and west bound traffic - traffic on both sides of the median strip, Mr Sharp said.
As right turning traffic and vehicles making a "U" turn were already required to give way to oncoming traffic, this would mean that all cross traffic would now be required to give way to east and west bound vehicles.
The Aims
Mr Sharp said that the situation could be improved further by placing stop signs at all intersections that crossed Sturt Street.
Under the new law, the stop sign in Sturt Street at the Lydiard Street intersection would become untenable and would have to be removed by the council, Mr Sharp said.
He said this would be done by his department before the law came into effect.
Chief Inspector W. George, said the new traffic laws were designed to simplify the give way to the right rule and enable to some degree the introduction of a priority roads system.
This would be done gradually after consultations with RoSTA and municipal councils.
"Its aim is not only to increase the steady flow of traffic on priority roads but to control adequate breaks to enable vehicles in side streets to emerge safely."
Explaining some of the changes in the road laws, Chief Inspector George said that a new protected intersection sign would be a yellow diamond shaped sign inscribed in black.
A driver approaching an intersection and facing a protected intersection sign is advised that vehicles approaching that intersection from the driver's right are facing a "give way" sign.
Therefore if this sign faces him he has right of way from vehicles coming from his right and left.
An example, he said, was on the Western Highway at Daylesford- Geelong crossroad situated just west of Ballan.
He said that the law relating to right of way during turns would still apply as of old.
He said that:
A driver making a "U" turn shall give way to all other vehicles and to all pedestrians.
A driver who intends to turn, is turning, or has turned at an intersection: If turning right, give way to any other vehicle which has entered or is approaching the intersection from the opposite direction.
Chief inspector George continued:
"This law does apply to Sturt Street, as Sturt Street is a highway with two carriageways, therefore vehicles travelling east or west are in the same street or highway.
"Therefore any vehicle turning right or making a 'U' turn out of or in Sturt Street, must give way to vehicles approaching from the opposite direction in Sturt Street.
"If turning left, give way to any other vehicle.
"A driver turning to the right or left at an intersection or making a 'U' turn shall give way to pedestrians while he is making the turn."
Chief Inspector George said that the old "give way" law read:
Giving Way
"When a vehicle has entered or is approaching an intersection from a carriageway, and there is danger of a collision with a vehicle which has entered or is approaching the intersection from another carriageway, the driver who has the other vehicle on his right shall give way."
This old law shall still apply unless: (A) Where the driver having the other vehicle on his right has entered the intersection in accordance with an instruction of a traffic control signal displaying a green circle. (This will operate of and when Ballarat has traffic lights in Sturt Street and naturally will apply in Mair Street immediately);
(B) Where the driver of the vehicle on the right has passed or is facing a "give way" (this will include the present "stop") sign relating to that intersection.
Chief Inspector George said that in other words, a motorist who has passed or is facing such a sign must give way to the vehicle from his right or left.
With Victoria's new stop sign law to come into effect tomorrow, Ballarat pedestrians are living in trepidation of having to dodge fast moving, through traffic when crossing Sturt Street.
As a result of complaints received about the new law The Courier carried out a survey of pedestrians crossing Sturt Street in the vicinity of Armstrong and Lydiard streets yesterday and the general reaction was that the only safe way to cross Sturt Street would be in a taxi.
All of those interviewed felt that pedestrians would be at the mercy of vehicles travelling up and down Sturt Street until the proposed traffic lights are installed at the intersections of Doveton, Armstrong and Lydiard streets with Sturt Street.
Mr D. Lampmann of Melbourne, said that peak periods on shopping days would be the main trouble.
"At those times there would be a lot of people in the street and they could be forced to wait any length of time for a chance to cross, the way Ballarat motorists drive," he said.
"They drive too fast. They leave no margin for error.
"If there were only one set of traffic lights installed there would be a break in the traffic which would give pedestrians a chance to cross."
"At it is motorists will go through anything, including pedestrians, to get 'where they are going," he said.
Another man suggested a clearly marked pedestrian crossing as a solution to the problem.
A Natte Yallock man said that once a person got used to the peculiarities of what appeared to be the self-made road laws of Ballarat it became possible to move with relative safety in the city.
"But if you are crossing Sturt Street you are in a lot of trouble," he said.
"Here are too many uncertainties involved when changing the laws. Drivers rarely stop for pedestrians now - when this law comes into effect they will have the right of way and be able to go straight through.
"The blame should not lie with the drivers, though. They are entitled to use the right of way given but if traffic lights were installed there would be some measure of control on the treatment of pedestrians," he said.
Mrs J. Tillett of Ballarat said she was always nervous of crossing Sturt Street and found it hard to understand how older people managed the crossing.
"Bedlam"
Mrs B. Iles, of Ballarat, said she was always apprehensive of a motorist's courtesy when crossing Sturt Street.
With two young children she often found it difficult to cross in complete safety.
"Traffic lights should have been installed years ago and the sooner they can be the better," she said.
"On Friday nights it is complete bedlam in Sturt Street.
"This new law is only going to make it harder for the pedestrian. The one hope is that motorists will be courteous."
A Ballarat businessman said that as it was a through highway there would be no chance for pedestrians until lights were provided.
"Ballarat drivers just don't know the road laws. A lot of them seem to travel in a dream. They take no notice of the lanes provided and give little thought to what they are doing when behind the wheel.
"The only answer is some form of positive control such as traffic lights," he said.
The problem is apparently not confirmed solely to Sturt Street.
A number of people complained bitterly about the situation at the intersection of Peel and Bridge streets, which they say is far worse than the Sturt Street intersections.
However it appears that nothing is planned for this area at this time.
