Ballarat and Moorabool residents urged to use free tip vouchers

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 1 2023 - 8:00am
Hard rubbish left outside a Ballan op shop in 2020. The problem was costing the Ballan Lioness Club $70-$100 a week in tip fees. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson. .
The City of Ballarat and Moorabool Shire Council want locals to take advantage of free hard rubbish disposal at their landfills before June 30.

