Ballarat and Moorabool residents urged to use free tip vouchers

The City of Ballarat and Moorabool Shire Council want locals to take advantage of free hard rubbish disposal at their landfills before June 30.
In Ballarat, ratepayers receive two free tip vouchers in a pamphlet posted out each July. Each voucher represents a free cubic metre of hard rubbish.
In Moorabool, residents of general-rated properties (residential properties with an occupancy permit) can bring their rates notice and proof of address such as a drivers licence. They will then have their property marked off a list - and they will be permitted to dump one free cubic metre of hard waste.
So how much is that?
According to Moorabool, a typical 6-by-4 foot single axle trailer would look "slightly heaped" with a cubic metre of waste.
The Shire Council said their definition of hard waste included broken or unwanted furniture, bric-a-brac, toys, sports equipment, household garbage, polystyrene and green waste.
In both cases hard rubbish excluded tyres, cooking oil, paint, concrete, masonry, asbestos, gas bottles, fridges, air conditioners and mattresses.
Moorabool has a half price mattress disposal week each March at its three transfer stations in Ballan, Mount Egerton and Maddingley. Ballarat does the same - generally in late November - at its Gillies Street transfer station.
Ballarat has a free green waste week, while Moorabool has been trialling a free green waste disposal month. Both are held in Spring.
"A hard waste collection will be considered in an upcoming update of the waste strategy, which is expected to begin later this year," Ballarat Infrastructure and Environment Director Bridget Wetherall said.
"But it won't be a part of the Kerbside Transition Plan."
There have also been calls over many years for kerbside hard-rubbish disposal in Moorabool.
Acting Chief Executive Phil Jeffrey said the free hard waste drop off offer applied at all of Moorabool's transfer stations.
'We're in year-one of a three-year trial and anticipate that the number of residents who use their entitlement will increase year on year," he said.
"We encourage any residents who've not yet taken advantage of the hard waste entitlement to get in before June 30.
"All ratepayers will receive a new entitlement for a single one cubic-metre drop-off with their next rates notice."
Meanwhile Moorabool has announced JJ Richards will be contracted to collect its kerbside garbage, recycling and green waste from July 1.
A 10-year contract has been signed, with five-year extension options.
Moorabool said Manager Mark Beevis lived in the shire and had recruited within the shire.
"It's great to have this local link," Mayor Rod Ward said.
"Our previous contractor - KG Coy and Sons - had done a fantastic job since 1994, with the manager now entering well-earned retirement, so we're pleased we had JJ Richards apply for the new contract."
He said distinctive new trucks would also hit Moorabool's streets.
"The new designs on the trucks are very eye-catching and show off imagery of the natural beauty we have within the shire," Cr Ward said.
"Pick-ups will continue as normal from one week to the next with no interruptions, but we ask the community to be patient during the settling-in phase for new drivers."
He thanked KG Coy for three decades of service.
"We sincerely appreciate their efficient, courteous customer service - and the level of detail and accountability they have demonstrated," Cr Ward said.
"We also appreciate the way they have interacted with the Council and the community over this time."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
