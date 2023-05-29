City Oval Hotel publican Robert Gayton is, in his own words, "pulling a Damien Hardwick".
Much like the former Richmond coach, Mr Gayton has led his team through a glorious era of success.
And much like Hardwick, he is calling time on a storied career.
"As Damien Hardwick said, if you can't give 110 per cent it is time to let somebody else have a go," the long-time publican said reflecting over his career of pouring pints.
Mr Gayton's publican career began in the small south-west town of Cobden, in 1984, when he inherited the family hotel and decided to make a tree change.
Having been born and raised in Melbourne, the city boy felt a bit like a fish out of water when he got behind the bar in the county town, but soon took a liking to running a pub, and pub culture.
"I enjoy people. Seeing a smile on a person's face when you have given them a nice meal, told a joke or had a drink with them," Mr Gayton said.
"It is very much a people business so you have to enjoy all people. There are times where you don't enjoy people, but you have to grin and bare it.
"There are some blokes who will sit at the bar and talk that much dribble, so you get used to nodding your head but not listening to a word they say."
Mr Gayton came to Ballarat in 2006 and became the publican of the City Oval Hotel in 2007.
I might have been my pub, but it is really the customers pub. We just look after it for them.- Robert Gayton
It was here he became embedded into the Ballarat community, building for himself a network of regulars - a tight-knit group who resembled a family.
"Every day something funny goes on. There is a fair bit of 'sh*t-stirring'," Mr Gayton said.
"Most of your regulars have got nicknames. We have a few Collingwood supporters, I am Richmond. If Collingwood wasn't travelling too well I would serve up frozen pies on the bar."
Long-time regular Toby was sitting at the bar with a half-drunk pot of beer next to him. It was his unfinished beer from the day before, which Mr Gayton had kept behind the bar to return to him - an example of the cheeky jokes City Oval regulars play on each other.
Toby said Mr Gayton had become "like a father figure" to him during his time frequenting the hotel.
"I love the comradery. It is like a family, everyone knows each other's business and what is going on. That is why I think the pub is a good thing, you can come to the pub and talk about your problems," he said.
"I think a lot of that is lost now. I like coming here and talking about problems, getting advice."
High points of Mr Gayton's time in Ballarat were often tied to footy - more specifically Richmond's 2017 to 2020 premiership run.
Low points included the Tigers' upset loss to Collingwood in the 2018 preliminary finals - and tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through it all Mr Gayton endured with grit and gumption, something he said all good publicans should have in plenty amounts.
"You have to be many things to many different people. I think there are so many different aspects to it," he said.
"It's just engaging with people. Everyone has their own stories. I like to talk, you have to be able to talk. Never believe too much of what a publican tells you, because there is always a bit of ad lib."
Mr Gayton will pour his last drink on June 30, before - to again borrow from Hardwick - recharging the batteries. He then plans to start running a cafe in Learmonth.
"A big thank you to everyone that has helped make it what it is today - a nice, friendly, warm and welcoming venue. I will miss it but I think I have done my time."
