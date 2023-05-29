A NEW test marker for high-risk kidney cancer patients found in Ballarat could offer a chance to improve survival after diagnosis.
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute has identified a multi-marker test to flag renal cancer patients whose cancer is most likely to spread. In turn, this could allow patients a chance for more targeted therapy immediately after diagnosis.
The five-plus year survival rate for renal cancer patients is 65 per cent if diagnosed when cancer is confined to the kidneys. This survival rate drops if diagnosis is made once the cancer has spread beyond the kidneys.
FECRI honourary director George Kannourakis said there had been no precise diagnostic marker in detecting renal cancer in patients and treatment options were limited once renal cancer had metastasized.
Professor Kannourakis said the institute's findings, made in partnership with Dorevitch Pathology, for showed for the first time an early, targeted treatment could be possible with better patient outcomes.
FECRI's research team was led by Dr Revati Sharma, Ali Raza, Dr Ruth Escalona, Dr Prashanth Prithviraj, Professor Nuzhat Ahmed and Professor Kannourakis. Their research has been published in the journal Cancers.
Renal cell carcinoma is the 10th most common cancer worldwide.
Kidneys eliminate waste from the blood, control body fluid, electrolyte balance and blood pressure.
There are not often symptoms for kidney cancer in its early stages. Symptoms can also be common with other health conditions: change in urine and urination, dull aches in the lower back, abdomen lumps, tiredness, rapid weight loss or fever.
Professor Kannourakis said the publication was a great example of the ground-breaking work made at FECRI into the immunology of cancer.
This follows publications this year that include a way to tackle a protein involved in the aggressive spread of ovarian cancer and identifying a new set of proteins that fuel chemo-resistance.
FECRI receives no government funding and relies on community support.
