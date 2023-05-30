The Courier
BFNL 2023: '200 Club' welcomes two new rucks | Rd 7 Stars of the Week

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 30 2023 - 1:30pm
Round seven of the Ballarat Football Netball League belonged to the big men, as Lakers ruck Shaun Finlayson and North Ballarat's Cam McCallum both starred in some of the best performances for the season.

