BFNL 2023: '200 Club' welcomes two new rucks | Rd 7 Stars of the Week

Round seven of the Ballarat Football Netball League belonged to the big men, as Lakers ruck Shaun Finlayson and North Ballarat's Cam McCallum both starred in some of the best performances for the season.
While his Lakers could not claim the four points against the Devils, Finlayson continued his incredible run of form with a match filled with game-high totals.
Finlayson led all players with a game-high 35 disposals, 25 of which were contested, and finished the day with a whopping 17 clearances.
He also convincingly won the ruck battle against Darley duo in Tim Tyler and Billy Myers, tallying 52 hit-outs.
The Lakers veteran wrapped up his 217 ranking point outing with a goal right before the final siren.
Over at Mars Stadium, Cam McCallum's match-up against Sebastopol star recruit Arnold Kirby was a talking point in the build-up to the highly-anticipated clash.
Kirby was impressive, but McCallum showed that he is still the premier ruck in the BFNL.
McCallum had 72 hit-outs to Kirby's 24, along with 16 disposals and a goal.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round seven player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
