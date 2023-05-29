Ballarat families are being encouraged back to their local libraries with the removal of a longstanding barrier limiting access.
From July 1, City of Ballarat libraries will no longer charge late fees for overdue items, following a statewide trend to abolish the punitive approach.
Charges for lost and/or damaged items will still apply.
An item will be deemed 'lost' if it is more than one month overdue.
The council endorsed the new policy in March after finding it would save the city an average of $3.70 per overdue transaction, which took library staff an average of five to 15 minutes to process.
Learning and community hubs executive manager Jenny Fink on Monday said in Ballarat about 10,000 people that were library members "don't use the library anymore because they've got library fines".
"Around 2,000 of those people are children," Ms Fink said.
"People really don't come back once they have a fine because they're embarrassed, they can't pay the fine and they believe through everything that's happened in their life that they shouldn't come in to the library anymore because they're not allowed to.
"So, we think that taking away that barrier will bring people back in to libraries and start getting children access to resources when they need it, because lots of children don't have ready access to home libraries and this is the only place that offers free resources to 0-5 year olds.
"And we know that for children to have a really great start in school, they should have been read to at least 1000 times."
Cr Daniel Moloney supported the "common sense" approach saying "the last thing we want is for people to avoid using our libraries".
IN THE NEWS
Cr Moloney and Ms Fink said the upgraded Ballarat Library on Doveton Street North was on track to reopen early next year, but that brand new library developments planned for Delacombe and Wendouree were much longer-term projects, with no date set for Delacombe and an estimated five to ten year timeframe for Wendouree.
"I'd love to see some cash for [Wendouree]," Cr Moloney said, referring to the $23 million investment ask state and federal governments were yet to commit to.
"I think as we start to get all the final planning approvals for the new growth area to the north - Miner's Rest and the new Mount Rowan suburb - we definitely need to have something well and truly in place by then.
"When we see all the land taxes development of the land, there's windfalls for the state government out of that, so that's when our argument is really strengthened."
Visit ballarat.vic.gov.au/library for updates and information.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.