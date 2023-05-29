Ballarat police have released the photo of a missing teenager, last seen in the early hours of Monday, May 29.
14-year-old Jett was last seen at a home on Fairy Wren Circit, Mount Clear about 12am on Monday.
"Jett is described as caucasian in appearance, with a slim build, long curly black hair, and is around 190 centimetres tall," police said.
"Jett was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black beanie, black pants, and black basketball shoes."
Jett's family and police are concerned for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information Jett's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police on 03 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
