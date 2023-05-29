The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Ballarat police release photo of missing teenager, Jett

By The Courier
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Ballarat teenager, Jett. Picture supplied
Missing Ballarat teenager, Jett. Picture supplied

Ballarat police have released the photo of a missing teenager, last seen in the early hours of Monday, May 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.