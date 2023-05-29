The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Western Freeway crash closes lane, causes delays at Nerrina

By The Courier
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

UPDATE, 7.50am: A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson confirmed it was a two-car crash on the Western Freeway on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.