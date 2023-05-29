UPDATE, 7.50am: A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson confirmed it was a two-car crash on the Western Freeway on Tuesday morning.
They described it as a "minor" crash.
The freeway is now fully open again, with the cleanup complete.
PREVIOUSLY:
Melbourne-bound traffic could be delayed as emergency crews clean up a smash on the Western Freeway near Nerrina.
Crews were called about 6.25am to the east-bound lanes west of the Daylesford Road exit, in dark and wet conditions.
It's understood at least one vehicle was involved in the crash, with a sedan seen with damage to its front.
It's not clear what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured - Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information.
MORE TO COME
