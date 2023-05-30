Ballarat Football Netball League interleague coach Anthony Koutoufides has wasted no time in naming his squad for upcoming under-23 clash with Jonathan Brown's Hampden Football Netball League.
Just four days after being appointed as head coach for the game at Mars Stadium on July 1, Koutoufides has named a strong squad of the best youngsters in the BFNL for the clash against one of the powerhouses of Victorian football..
Every BFNL club is represented in the squad, with Sunbury dominating the line-up with eight players selected. Those selected from Sunbury include: Cody Brand, Cody Bramble, Harri Minton-Connell, Jake Sutton, Jake Egan, Riley Miller, Jack Newitt and Joel Muir.
Most clubs have at least four or five representatives, although Jack Parente is the only player named from Bacchus Marsh. The squad will be trimmed over coming weeks with 22 players plus two emergencies to be named for the match.
The BFNL hopes to be able to name its assistant coaches for the contest this week
Jack Parente (Bacchus Marsh) Angus Bade (Ballarat) Tristan Maple (Ballarat) Rhys Perry (Ballarat) Paddy Simpson (Ballarat) Will Liston (Ballarat) Mace Cousins (Darley) Bailey Young (Darley) Adam Azzopardi (Darley) Zane Le Huray (Darley) Lucas Impey (Darley) Liam Canny (East Point) Jack Jeffrey (East Point) Liam Howard (East Point) Isaac Hucker (East Point) Rory O'Keefe (Lake Wendouree) Cody Helyar (Lake Wendouree) Phoenix James (Lake Wendouree) Ethan Preston (Lake Wendouree) Bailey Ryan (Lake Wendouree) Cooper James (Lake Wendouree) Harrison Hanley (Melton) Kyle Borg (Melton) Conrad Farrugia (Melton) Jason Hibbert (Melton) Zac Russell (Melton) Lachlan Phillips (Melton) Max Scoble (Melton) Cody Chapman (Melton South) Mitchell Fino (Melton South) Riley Theo (Melton South) Rhys Lee (Melton South) Cassius White (Melton South) Jarrod Bibby (Melton South) Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat) Jamie Quick (North Ballarat) Jack Riding (North Ballarat) Sam Artz (North Ballarat) Isaac Lovison (North Ballarat) Izaac Grant (Redan) Liam Farnsworth (Redan) Harry Lawson (Redan) Sam Broadbent (Redan) Nick Cushing (Redan) Jack Bambury (Sebastopol) Liam Latch (Sebastopol) Adam Forbes (Sebastopol) Mitch Baker (Sebastopol) Jed Hill (Sebastopol) Riley O'Keefe (Sebastopol) Cody Brand (Sunbury) Cody Bramble (Sunbury) Harri Minton-Connell (Sunbury) Jake Sutton (Sunbury) Jake Egan (Sunbury) Riley Miller (Sunbury) Jack Newitt (Sunbury) Joel Muir (Sunbury)
