BFNL coach Anthony Koutoufides names his under-23 interleague squad

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated May 30 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:10am
Lake Wendouree's Rory O'keefe is among the young guns selected for the BFNL under-23 Interleague squad to play Hampden. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat Football Netball League interleague coach Anthony Koutoufides has wasted no time in naming his squad for upcoming under-23 clash with Jonathan Brown's Hampden Football Netball League.

