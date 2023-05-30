Ballarat's skyline will soon change with the installation of a 43m tall tower crane to progress works on the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.
Over two days in mid-June, the project's first tower crane will be installed using a large mobile crane and is expected to be in place for several years.
In a construction update, the Victorian Health Building Authority said the crane would be named after a "valued volunteer" at Grampians Health.
Last week, construction companies Built, Icon, John Holland and Multiplex were short-listed to deliver the hospital's new multi-level tower which will include a new emergency department, women and children's hub, theatre suite, an extra 100 inpatient and short-stay beds and a helipad on the top of the tower that will connect directly to the new ED and operating theatres.
The successful builder is expected to be announced in December, with construction getting under way early next year.
A request for tender has been issued for expansion of the existing multi-deck car park which will add 400 extra car spaces. During works, public and staff car parking will be moved to a new temporary car park that has yet to be confirmed.
The VHBA also warned drivers that increasing numbers of vehicles and machinery will enter and exit the build via Drummond Street as works continue on the new Central Energy Plant and Support Services building.
The hospital will continue operating at full capacity throughout the redevelopment.
