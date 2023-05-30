The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat Hospital redevelopment to reach new heights with tower crane's arrival

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 31 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist impression of the car park expansion at Ballarat Base Hospital.
Artist impression of the car park expansion at Ballarat Base Hospital.

Ballarat's skyline will soon change with the installation of a 43m tall tower crane to progress works on the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.