The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Woman hospitalised after incident at notorious Creswick Road roundabout

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance crews on scene on Tuesday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ambulance crews on scene on Tuesday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A woman has been taken to hospital with lower body injuries after an incident at one of central Ballarat's most infamous roundabouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.