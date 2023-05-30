A woman has been taken to hospital with lower body injuries after an incident at one of central Ballarat's most infamous roundabouts.
Passers-by said the woman appeared to have suffered a knee injury trying to cross Doveton Street North (the Midland Highway), between the Ballarat library and a car dealership over the busy road.
The area has been funded to get a pedestrian crossing by the end of the year.
Ambulance Victoria said the accident happened just after 8.30am and the woman was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) with lower body injuries.
Ballarat police were also on scene to help with traffic control at the hectic five-way intersection which also links Creswick Road as well as Webster and Market streets.
The area has been a hazard for pedestrians since the mid 1990s when the Ballarat library moved from Camp Street.
The area outside the city's main library has never had traffic lights, zebra or pedestrian crossings.
Things ramped up in 2021, with fears traffic from the GovHub would make the dangerous roundabout even worse.
A petition to Wendouree State Labor MP Juliana Addison at the time called for a crossing that would allow safe access to the library, nearby Aldi and UFS medical clinic.
However, as part of the state government's plan to build 1000 free new car parks in the CBD, where 36 parks will be built on Market Street, council has unveiled plans to build a new crossing further south on Doveton Street in front of the library.
Market Street will also be closed to west-bound traffic, with another crossing to be built at Doveton Street North near Aldi.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
