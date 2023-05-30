TO CULTIVATE a shiny, wavy mullet is not about being trendy for Shaun Wilding - he just really loves the hairstyle.
Shaun has even made up songs dedicated to his glorious locks, changing the words to songs like Meghan Trainor's Made You Look.
As much as Shaun's mum and dad have pleaded with him to get a new style, Shaun has resisted.
Until now.
Shaun - who cannot walk past a cancer charity stall without using his pocket money to buy something - is readying to do World's Greatest Shave on his own.
The outgoing 10-year-old has lost a few beanies since growing his mane but has made sure to have a couple ready to warm him up once the clippers are done.
Shaun said he was willing to part with his mullet because he had lost loved ones to cancer. He does not want others to have to go through that if he help it.
Less than two weeks out from the mullet farewell, Shaun has raised $943.10 - just shy of his $1000 goal but he has yet to make the easy call in asking his grandparents to donate.
Shaun was keen to see what he could achieve before sitting in the barber's chair.
"I'm not really nervous. I've had short hair before, but I'm just nervous about how cold my head might be," Shaun said.
Shaun had wanted to do World's Greatest Shave with some of the older players at his football club last year, but his hair had not been long enough.
Instead, Shaun decided to go it alone and has spent most of the past year fostering a mullet to shave off.
The key to growing a good mullet, Shaun has found, is in cutting it regularly to keep his hair healthy (a method that took him some convincing) and brushing it (usually his mum had to chase him up with the hairbrush).
The Mount Clear grade five pupil has convinced a couple of his teachers to support his efforts.
Mount Clear Junior Football Club and Mount Clear Cricket Club has also helped boost his fundraising.
Shaun's uncle Project Windows and Doors has been running a silent auction for him.
Mostly Shaun's mum Bec has proven a handy campaign manager in rallying support.
IN OTHER NEWS
World's Greatest Shave, in its 25th year, supports the Leukaemia Foundation's work to support people facing blood cancer and drive research projects to better diagnose and treat blood cancer.
Colossal Barbers will shave Shaun's hair to a number one cut on June 10. His haircutter did World's Greatest Shave about a decade ago and Shaun said her best advice to prepare was "just put on a beanie".
To support Shaun, visit his fundraising page at leukaemiafoundation.org.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.