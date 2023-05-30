Ballarat has not disappointed those who like to complain about the weather, with a wetter and colder season than average.
But the Bureau of Meteorology's latest ENSO report into ocean temperatures indicates winter may be milder and drier than usual.
While rainfall may have been had slightly below average for May in Ballarat, the average temperatures for both lows and highs were both more than a degree below the long term average.
The average minimum temperature for May was 4.4 degrees, with a maximum of 12.8 degrees, falling short of the higher average temperature of 13.9 degrees.
The temperature failed to fall to below zero however, due to the low number of clear nights, with the lowest temperature of 0.3 on May 11 being the closest Ballarat got to freezing.
The official Bureau of Meteorology site at the Ballarat airport recorded 54.6mm for May, a tad short of the 64.3mm average but brings the autumn rainfall total to 169.2mm, above the long term average of 157.3mm
But this followed the wettest April in three years with the rainfall total the first above average month since last Spring.
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat Airport in Mitchell Park recorded 87mm for April the wettest month since last November when an La Nina spring brought two record rainfall months and a 388 mm falling across the season.
This was followed by a drier summer with only 52 percent of the normal mean summer rainfall of 132.4 mm falling in Ballarat.
However the BOM is predicting the possibility that the bleak weather may relent with the June outlook predicting below median rainfall very likely for virtually all of the country.
For June to August, below median rainfall has a greater than 80 percent chance, for some southern areas including most of Victoria.
For June to August, much of Australia is at least twice as likely to receive unusually low rainfall with some parts of southern and north-western Australia more than three times as likely.
Similarly above median maximum temperatures are likely to very likely (60% to greater than 80% chance) for most of the country.
The southern two-thirds of Australia is at least twice as likely to experience unusually high maximum temperatures during June to August (amongst the warmest 20% of records at this time of the year), with areas of Victoria more than four times as likely to experience unusually high maximum temperatures.
According to the BOM, this forecast is being influenced by several factors, including likely warming in the tropical Pacific Ocean towards El Nino thresholds, potential development of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, and record warm oceans globally.
