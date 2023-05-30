Ballarat International Foto Biennale has announced its headline exhibition will be People Power - Platon, featuring more than 120 portraits of people who have shaped the world.
Renowned portrait photographer Platon has captured powerful images of world leaders, celebrities, musicians, sporting stars and those whose actions have created change.
Ballarat International Foto Biennale chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said People Power - Platon would be a comprehensive, world-first, exclusive-to-Ballarat exhibition featuring memorable portraits of change-makers ranging from Russian president Vladimir Putin to Yoko Ono, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood to the dynamic moves of Prince and more.
Platon will accompany his work to Ballarat, where it will be shown at the Art Gallery of Ballarat from August 26 to October 22.
"We are honoured to bring Platon and his work to Australia for the first time and give our audiences the opportunity to come face to face with these extraordinary portraits," Ms Gerrans said.
"This is an exclusive chance to hear Platon speak in person about his studio and humanitarian work."
Platon, a staff photographer for The New Yorker, photographs not just prominent people in positions of note, but those behind humanitarian efforts around the globe through his not-for-profit organisation The People's Portfolio which he founded in 2013.
"There is power not just in the images we make but also in the narrative. I am looking forward to sharing my stories and those of people who face incredible odds in the world but can still emerge with great compassion and kindness," Platon wrote in a statement.
His iconic portraits have appeared on the covers and pages of magazines around the world including George, Vanity Fair, GQ, New York Times, The New Yorker and British Vogue.
IN OTHER NEWS
People Power - Platon builds on a legacy of landmark exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Ballarat as part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, which this year celebrates its 10th festival.
In 2021 Linda McCartney: Retrospective headlined the BIFB but COVID cancelled plans for members of the McCartney family to visit Ballarat to open the exhibition.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.