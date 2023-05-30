The Courier
Concerns over protection for Ballarat's leafiest avenues

Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Webster Street in Autumn. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Concerns have been raised about the future of some of Ballarat's leafiest neighbourhoods - after it was revealed the Council's Exceptional Tree Register has nothing listed in iconic Webster Street.

