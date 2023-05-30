Concerns have been raised about the future of some of Ballarat's leafiest neighbourhoods - after it was revealed the Council's Exceptional Tree Register has nothing listed in iconic Webster Street.
Trees in Ballarat are covered by a Design and Development as well as Heritage overlays - but the ET register provides an extra layer of planning protection - and an extra hurdle for any axe-wielding landowners.
Webster Street is arguably Ballarat's 'leafiest' address - but the nearest officially registered trees are in Loch Avenue, Drummond Street North and Mair Street's Australian Catholic University campus.
The issue came to light this week when residents of Lyons Street North expressed fears that large exotic trees on private land were about to be cut down.
Residents argued that healthy old trees - including European species - were just as important at Ballarat's heritage buildings.
They were told trees in front yards - and in full view of the road - were more likely to get planning protection than others at the side or rear.
"If people come to Ballarat and they don't want trees, then move to Lucas," one neighbour said.
"They are beautiful, they add value to a property and they make a huge difference to the temperature in summer."
Cr Samantha McIntosh said she had put in a request to the council to consider preventing the loss of trees on private land in the Webster and Lyons Street North areas.
She encouraged locals to put forward trees to be added to the register.
"Our heritage is as much about historical growth and landscape presentation - as it is about built form," she said.
"It's part of the neighbourhood character. It's charming - and admired by people around the globe.
"We should be protecting significant trees wherever we can."
The City of Ballarat is also aiming to cover at least 40 per cent of council-managed land with tree canopies by 2040.
"Tree-lined streets are the personality of Ballarat - and as we are growing we need to continue that pattern with the planning of new areas," Cr McIntosh said.
"With any new development there is a requirement to plant nature-strips - but to make it consistent, there're specific species requirements.
"It's not just about elms across the entire city.
"They need to be chosen thoughtfully - and with consideration to the neighbourhood character."
The Exceptional Tree Register includes trees on public and private land and includes 136 individual listings on 64 sites (including 25 on council-managed land, representing 4219 trees).
Of those, 3801 trees are in the Ballarat Avenue of Honour.
Another 200 are on the Lake Burrumbeet foreshore.
The register also represents 66 species.
That includes 13 types of native trees and 17 individual remnant natives..
To submit a tree - or a group of trees - locals need to go to the City of Ballarat website.
Cr McIntosh said people should supply as much information as possible.
