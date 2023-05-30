The "ripple effect" of an individual's voice was the key theme of Reconciliation Week activities in Ballarat on Tuesday.
Narungga artist and advocate Sarah Jane Hall joined Wadawurrung traditional owners for a flag-raising outside Town Hall, emphasising the importance of listening, learning and respecting different opinions throughout the week and beyond.
"Respect our people, respect our country," was the message from Uncle Alby Zantuck, while Ms Hall asked attendees including school students to reflect on the 2023 National Reconciliation Week theme: "be a voice for generations" and consider what mark they wanted to leave on the world.
"Take time to consider, how can you be a voice for generations?" Ms Hall said.
"Share your voice... but don't just leave it as a conversation - spur each other on to make a positive difference in someone's life."
Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation (WTOAC) Recognition and Negotiations General Manager Rebekah Devlin hoped people would go into the week in a spirit of openness.
"It's ok to have differences of opinion but what we really want is respectful conversation and for people to listen with open hearts rather than go into a conversation with a fixed mindset," she said.
WTOAC Chief Executive Liam Murphy told The Courier Reconciliation Week was a chance to "show strength and unity in a common message" and that the flag-raising ceremony was a good example.
"This event's one of the highlights where community gathers and gets together and I think it's about spreading that and having more of that happen into the future," he said.
'A challenging few months ahead'
City of Ballarat for the first time co-hosted the annual flag-raising ceremony with Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation.
Cr Daniel Moloney - standing in for Mayor Cr Des Hudson as he delivered suicide prevention education at a local high school - predicted "difficult days ahead" for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in the lead up to the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Drawing comparisons to the marriage equality debate in 2017, Cr Moloney urged community members to "recognise the fact that this is going to be a challenging few months ahead" and to "look out for everyone's welfare".
"This will be especially hard on a lot of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the focus is put on them," he said.
"I am concerned for racist attitudes appearing during this time."
Cr Moloney told The Courier the council as a group had yet to take a position on the referendum but said as an individual he was "very much in favour of the 'Yes' campaign".
He said it was unclear if the council would make an announcement closer to the vote, but he hoped the Ballarat community would "get behind" the 'Yes' campaign regardless.
"Councillors individually will take their position, but my position very firmly is 'Yes,'" he said.
The comments come after a public question at the May 24 council meeting asked if ratepayers' money would be spent on supporting either the 'Yes' or 'No' campaign.
Mayor Cr Des Hudson responded at the time: "The City of Ballarat doesn't have an opinion either way on the issue" and that the nine councillors "have not had a discussion" about it.
Deputy Mayor Cr Amy Johnson told the meeting she "would like to see the City of Ballarat leave it to individuals to make up their minds" because debating the issue in the council chamber would "create more division than is necessary".
"I think it would be a really, really poor idea to have it put out in this forum," Cr Johnson said.
Reconciliation Week events continue until June 3.
Find more details via the council's website.
