Ballarat Regional Athletic Club set for Lap of the Lake

Updated June 1 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Runners at a previous Lap of the Lake. Picture from BRAC
WITH works ongoing at St Patrick's Point, this year's Lap of the Lake, to be run on Saturday afternoon, there will be a new starting position with runners starting from Windmill Drive in a break with tradition.

General news and sports journalist

