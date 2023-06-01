WITH works ongoing at St Patrick's Point, this year's Lap of the Lake, to be run on Saturday afternoon, there will be a new starting position with runners starting from Windmill Drive in a break with tradition.
A host of Ballarat and Victoria's best runners will once again attempt to break the record set by Steve Moneghetti back in 1992 when he ran an incredible 16 minutes and 10 seconds for the 6km course.
In all, about 120 runners are expected to take to this year's chase in a hope to join the illustrious names like Moneghetti, Collis Birmingham, Lee Troop, Tony Benson, Courtney Scott, Kelli Baird and Roseanne Brisbane on the honour board.
The men's competition this year will be headlined by last year's top five with the likes of Matthew Catterson, Darcy Williams and Ben Ludbrook all running in strong from having started their cross country season in the XCR series.
Another talented youngster in Ben Mornane will be a strong chance after a massive season in 2022 while past winner Nic Van Raaphorst will also be up for the challenge along alongside Benjamin Stevens.
In the women's field, Karla Treweek will be back to defend her crown with the three-time winner a strong chance on the course yet again.
The talented champion runner this year has already run a 17 minutes 38 over 5000m and if her form holds, once again looks the one to beat.
Current YCW runner Eliza Lepair will also be looking to take the trophy after finishing second in 2021, while Ballarat Harriers' Claire Johnson raced in strong form through Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre events this season.
Saturday's race will start at 2pm with the juniors while the men will race from 2.15pm with the women to follow at 2.45pm.
