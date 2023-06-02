During recent community meetings for the upcoming Ballarat North Precinct Structure Plan, feedback found flooding remained a key concern for surrounding landowners.
The feedback highlighted the issue around flooding and drainage concerns from Burrumbeet Creek.
But stakeholders also voiced a need to preserve and enhance natural assets such as Mt Rowan, the Burrumbeet Creek, and the Ballarat Town Commons.
The need for expanded bike paths, walking trails along the creek and the Ballarat Town Commons, as well as improved traffic management on roads like Gillies Road was also a reoccurring theme in the feedback.
The Victorian Planning Authority is preparing the structure plan and Development Contributions Plan in collaboration with Ballarat City Council.
Ballarat North will encompass approximately 832 hectares of land.
The VPA will continue with engagement which will "set the scene and establish a shared vision for the Ballarat North precinct", according to the planners update.
They will also update technical documents to reflect the goals of the community.
The project is currently in its first of its 11 staged timeline - the first being pre-commencement project scoping.
The area was first flagged as a potential space for growth in 2018 by the council's Ballarat Long Term Growth Options Investigation.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania, she has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
