VPA speak with Ballarat stakeholders over northern precinct plan

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 2 2023 - 10:30am
Flooding was high on the list of concerns for residents at Miners Rest in the wake of floods last November.
During recent community meetings for the upcoming Ballarat North Precinct Structure Plan, feedback found flooding remained a key concern for surrounding landowners.

