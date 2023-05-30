The Smythesdale fire brigade has been around for 160 years - and for almost a third of that, Alwyn 'Snowy' Parker has been in the ranks.
Aged 71, Mr Parker has clocked up 55 years with the CFA in the town where he was born - and was recognised as part of a brigade award ceremony on Sunday.
"When you join an organisation you put in what you can," he said.
"I've been fortunate that our family has always been a part of the CFA - my wife, daughter and son are all active in the brigade here.
"In fact my son is the Grenville Group Officer.
"Even my own father was part of the brigade."
Believe it or not, 55 years is not the record.
In 2019, Gippsland firefighter Duncan Holman received the agency's first 80-year service medal - after joining his brigade seven years before the CFA even existed.
For Snowy, the biggest incident of his career was the 1998 Linton bushfire, where five Geelong West firefighters tragically perished.
"I was not at the scene at the time but I was a group officer and I was involved in the Coroners Court process," Mr Parker said.
"Some huge changes for the better were made to the CFA after that."
Over the summer of 2019/20, Mr Parker was also involved in organising crews.
"You've got to send the right crews to these things - people who work together well."
He has also seen some big changes at his own station.
Forty years ago, Smythesdale moved to a model where it had satellite stations at Ross Creek and Scarsdale.
"I think having three areas and three appliances makes CFA membership more valuable to the community," Mr Parker said.
"If we only had trucks stationed at Smythesdale, a lot of people who live away from the town would not get a go."
A calendar drive and a monthly barbecue at the local IGA are also helping the brigade keep up-to-date with equipment.
"The brigade appreciates the support of the community," Mr Parker said.
"And when you've lived in a community for this long it's natural to want to do whatever you can to save it."
Sunday's ceremony also recognised 15 years of service by Paul Leonard, as well as 20 years by fellow volunteers Russell Brimacombe, Nathan Jolly and Colin Jones (absent).
Founded in 1862, Smythesdale is one of the oldest fire brigades in Victoria and was based on the old town hall site.
One of its hand pumps from the 1800s is now on show at Sovereign Hill.
Mr Parker said it moved to its current site in 1960, when building materials from the original were reused for a meeting area and kitchenette that still stands.
In 1999, Smythesdale was given a new truck - and a new building to house it.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
