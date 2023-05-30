A Ballarat man who was arrested during a search warrant of a Wendouree house insists he never handled the bags of cannabis, scales and dealing paraphernalia found inside.
Dylan Lemmon, 30, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in custody on Tuesday, following a police raid on a Wendouree address on Monday.
Ballarat police officers entered the address, which they allege was occupied by Lemmon and his partner at the time, and found amounts of cannabis on a coffee table, cannabis in sandwich bags, and digital scales covered in green powder.
The officers also found an amount of crushed green tablets, which they believe to have been ecstasy.
Police checked Lemmon's phone and allegedly found texts in relation to the trafficking of cannabis.
Lemmon, who was at the address at the time, was arrested by police.
During an interview Lemmon denied any of the drugs belonged to him, and denied handling the drugs for the purpose of selling.
He allegedly made admissions to handling the bags of cannabis however, smelling them to test their quality.
He said people would often come over to the house and leave money, but denied being involved in any potential deals occurring.
Lemmon's lawyer, Scott Belcher said Lemmon had not taken drugs for about 12 months, and had only stayed at the Wendouree address for one night.
Mr Belcher brought forward two potential bail addresses, one in Sebastopol and one in Miners Rest, however Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz was unsatisfied with either as none of the address' owners were there to give evidence.
The magistrate was also not satisfied either Lemmon or his partner had stopped taking drugs.
Magistrate Mykytowycz ordered Lemmon to undertake a Court Integrated Support Program assessment, and adjourned the matter until Wednesday.
However Lemmon still spent the night in the cells.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.