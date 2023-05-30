WATCH: St John of God Ballarat Hospital redevelopment timelapse on the new wing's construction. Video by St John of God Ballarat
FINALLY, the size of St John of God Hospital's transformation is starting to take shape.
The third-floor slab has been poured early this week in what has been a major six-week period in the new wing's construction, including the pouring of the second-floor slab.
The $56 expansion started in July and comes at the same time as a $541.6 million overhaul at Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital next door.
St John of God Ballarat redevelopment director Emma Challands confirmed external structure for the new wing was on schedule to be finished by the end of July. This would allow for works on the new facade to begin.
Internally, St John of God's new Central Sterile Supply Department was finished this month. Ms Challands said the new space was significantly larger than the previous space and had been fit our with new medical equipment.
The redevelopment project is to feature a new medical services building, a new 10-bed intensive care unit and 30-bed in-patient ward, four more operating theatres, an expanded recovery room and an upgraded hybrid catheterisation laboratory.
St John of God Ballarat's new pathology space inside the hospital has already been complete with Australian Clinical Labs moving in to the rooms in early September.
The hospital's Drummond Street entrance is expected to be closed until the project is finished, with an expected completion in mid-2024.
The main entrance has been shifted to Mair Street.
Works should not interfere with Bailey's Mansion, the original hospital building, which dates to 1883.
