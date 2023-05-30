The Courier
St John of God Ballarat Hospital new wing shapes up

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
May 31 2023 - 9:00am
WATCH: St John of God Ballarat Hospital redevelopment timelapse on the new wing's construction. Video by St John of God Ballarat

