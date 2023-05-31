Man speeds through Ballarat centre away from police

A man with a 42-page criminal history sped off from police in the middle of Ballarat's CBD on a busy Saturday night, running red lights as he went, a court has heard.
Connor Keating, 25, pleaded guilty to reckless driving charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, following an incident in March.
The court heard about 1.30am on March 12, Keating was seen by police in a car waiting at the intersection of Mair and Peel streets. At the time Keating faced warrants for other, unrelated charges.
The officers conducted a U-turn and got in position behind Keating's car, activating their lights and sirens.
As the traffic light turned green, Keating accelerated from the police vehicle at an estimated speed of 80km/h.
The speed limit of the section of Mair Street was 50km/h.
"It (Mair Street) is not a place where it is a quiet part of town, where you are just hooning through," Magistrate Ronald Saines said.
"You lose control of the vehicle and someone is going to die."
Police followed Keating to the intersection of Mair and Lydiard streets, where he turned right onto Lydiard Street through a red light.
The officers disengaged pursuit, as a large amount of pedestrians were in the CBD at the time - posing a potential risk.
IN THE NEWS
Keating was later found by police at 2.07am sitting in the vehicle he had previously fled with.
He was arrested, with officers finding cannabis and a white powder, believed to be heroin, in the car.
Keating was also the subject of a still-active community corrections order, which he received during a sentence at the Melbourne County Court for earlier offending.
He had a 42-page criminal history.
Magistrate Saines had the matter adjourned until June 6, so he could review the summary of the County Court offending, which would factor into his sentencing deliberations.
