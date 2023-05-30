An important volunteer-based service is taking the next step to secure a permanent home as welfare services in Ballarat continue to feel the crunch.
In April the SoupBus and One Humanity Shower Bus were hit with a notice by the City of Ballarat to relocate from their former 124 Armstrong Street South location.
At the time, The Courier reported the move was forced by the owner of the neighbouring vacant building, who had promised prospective tenants the buses would no longer be visible once the tenant set up shop.
In response, the buses were temporarily relocated to the other side of the Camerons Welding and Industrial building - on Doveton Street.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson told The Courier two months ago the council was working with the volunteer-run initiatives to ensure they had the required permits for a new permanent location.
READ MORE: Meal service safe for now
An application is now before the council to make sure the buses are able to stay on the Doveton Street frontage.
The planning documents reveal Camerons have installed power points for the services to use in their new location for free.
The lack of greywater facilities in the new location means the shower bus has been unable to offer showers. They have continued to provide toiletries, blankets, clothes and shoes to community members in need.
The planning application proposes the shower bus will install a greywater tank so they can start this service again.
Volunteers will then dispose of the greywater tank at an approved location.
READ MORE: Help needed: budget plan
The application said between 55 and 65 people accessed the SoupBus on the days of operation, Monday to Thursday and Sunday evenings.
About 20 people then also use the shower bus.
Most people arrive on foot and are spread out over the evening hours of operation.
The planning application said this would mean minimal disruptions for the surrounding businesses, especially since the buses operated outside of business hours.
IN THE NEWS:
Over the past year, amid continuous rate rises and increasing cost of living pressures, welfare agencies across Ballarat have reported a spike in the number of people reaching out for help - some for the first time.
Services like Catholic Care have helped more than 172 families across Ballarat, primarily with food or pharmacy assistance in the past 12 months.
The SoupBus planning application said both bus projects "aim to create dignified and respectful interaction with those in our community who are in need of the greatest assistance".
Ballarat residents told The Courier not having the buses would leave them "shattered" and would "impact massively" if they were unable to operate.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.