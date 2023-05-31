Drunk driver loses control at Lucas roundabout, hits parked cars

A Lucas man has apologised to the court after smashing into two parked cars and blowing over the limit while driving home.
Curtis Horvatek appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to charges of drink and careless driving.
The court heard Horvatek was involved in a crash while driving in Winter Valley about 11pm on November 25, 2022.
Horvatek was driving a Holden Commodore when he entered a roundabout on Whitelaw Avenue and lost control of the vehicle.
The Commodore left the roundabout and crossed the northbound lane onto a nature strip. The car then collided with two parked vehicles, damaging both.
Police attended the scene soon after and required Horvatek to take a breath test, which came back positive.
He was then taken to the Ballarat Police Station for a follow-up test, which determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.083.
Horvatek told police he had been drinking on the day of the crash, and estimated he consumed "about four or five" schooners of beer prior to the incident.
He was handed an immediate licence suspension.
IN THE NEWS
Magistrate Ronald Saines warned Horvatek of the consequences of getting into a vehicle while his licence was suspended.
"Whether it was five schooners or more, this was not a mistake about whether you were under of over 0.05," Magistrate Saines said.
"You would have been conscious of the impact of alcohol consumption upon yourself.
"If you drive in this manner, in these sorts of circumstances again, you will be a candidate for a term of imprisonment."
Horvatek was convicted and fined $1200.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.