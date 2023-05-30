Regional development funding has been cut to the bone in the Victorian budget, with fears smaller towns will be hit by the cessation of jobs programs.
The latest criticisms comes on the back on scathing criticism by the Committee for Ballarat and Commerce Ballarat abut the budget and what it will mean for programs like the Future Shapers leadership program.
Last week's budget revealed a spending target of $106.6 million for regional development in 2023-24. That would be a 40 per cent cut from the 2022-23 target, and a 57 per cent cut from the actual 2021-22 spend of $247.2 million.
In line with overall spending cuts, the individual program performance measures in the budget have also been slashed, particularly when compared with the 2021-22 financial year.
The government is aiming to generate $35 million in regional business exports resulting from government programs, down from $45 million this year and $136 million in 2021-22.
The number of jobs generated in regional areas thanks to government investment will drop from 2427 in 2021-22 to just 500 in 2023-24. Meanwhile, new investment in the regions as a result of government assistance will be down to $350 million, compared with an expected $700 million in the current financial year and $1.4 billion in 2021-22, a staggering 75 per cent plunge.
The government expects "participant satisfaction with implementation of Regional Development Victoria (RDV) programs" to remain at a healthy 90 per cent.
The Department of Agriculture also faces cuts after having its workforce decimated in 2022. Investment in agricultural industry development will be down nearly 10 per cent in 2023-24 and nearly 17 per cent from 2021-22.
Corangamite Shire, which includes locations such as Skipton, is one regional shire that will be hit. Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the cuts to agriculture and regional development were "certainly disappointing" and worried they would hold back projects crucial to the shire's growth.
"Rural municipalities don't have a lot of spare cash. We just can't do multi-million-dollar projects without assistance," Cr Gstrein said.
She pointed to the Camperdown Production Precinct plan, which will cost at least $30 million and will need government money to proceed.
"That's a big, expensive project but it's putting in enabling infrastructure that affects the whole town, putting in expanded effluent ponds (the lack of which) is really holding Camperdown back" Cr Gstrein said.
"I can appreciate things are tight post-COVID, but we would really hope to see that money start flowing again when things are back on an even keel."
Last week while in Ballarat, Pemier Daniel Andrews defended the cuts to the regional jobs and infrastructure fund and said the key issue facing businesses was skills shortages not unemployment.
"RJIF has played its part, its a really important program, we're now looking to do other things. And you can't just keep doing the same thing over and over and over again, it's a different environment," Mr Andrews said.
"This is the lowest unemployment for a long period of time. In fact, perhaps since measurements were first taken.
"That's why we've added to the free TAFE list, that's why we're upgrading TAFEs. That's why Training and Skills attainment is such an important part of everything that we do."
A Victorian government spokesperson said RDV continued "to work across government to get the best results for regional communities".
"Over the next 12 months, Regional Development Victoria expects to progress delivery of around 650 projects including the Forest Mountain Bike Trails and the Port Campbell Town Centre Revitalisation," the spokesperson said.
Another spokesperson said the government remained "committed to the continued growth and modernisation of the state's agriculture sector".
"The 2023/24 Victorian Budget delivered programs to promote Victoria's world-class produce both here and abroad while also supporting farmers to upskill and thrive," the spokesperson said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
