Chimney and flue-related incidents a concern heading into winter

Fire authorities are urging residents in the Ballarat region to take care when it comes to operating wood fires, with another chilly winter on our doorstep.
The CFA has already attended five call-outs to chimney or flue-related incidents in western Victoria this year, while last year there were 14.
This was almost double the eight incidents in 2021.
A CFA spokesperson noted none of the incidents had been within the City of Ballarat council region, and occurred in more rural areas.
The Moorabool Shire recorded four incidents in 2022, while the Hepburn Shire reported three.
The shed fire left two people with upper body injuries.
The CFA advised as western Victorians enter the colder months to check smoke alarms are in good working order, clean chimney flues and keep heating devices well-maintained.
"Chimneys should be professionally cleaned every year," a CFA spokesperson said.
"Gas heaters should be professionally serviced every two years.
"Turn off all heating devices and extinguish open fires before leaving home or going to sleep."
General CFA chimney and heating tips
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania, she has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
