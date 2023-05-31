Chimney and flue-related incidents a concern heading into winter

Have chimneys cleaned annually and gas heaters inspected and serviced every two years

A secure guard or fireproof screen should always be used to prevent sparks and wood from falling out of the fireplace and causing a fire or burn injury

Never dry clothes or have flammable items such as curtains close to a heater or open fire - make sure they are positioned at least one metre away and constantly monitored to reduce risk of a fire

Children and pets must be supervised near all types of heating. Maintain a safe distance between children and heating