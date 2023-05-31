Beaufort wants to see as many players from its days in the Ballarat Football League at its home game against Daylesford on Saturday.
The Crows are using a past players' day to mark the 30th anniversary of the club's departure from the Ballarat league.
The gathering is appropriately on a day when Beaufort plays against another former BFL club.
In those BFL days, Beaufort wore the same jumper as Geelong and was known as the Cats.
Beaufort lost to Golden Point in its last game at the end of the 1993 home and away season.
The club moved to the Central Highlands Football League after a Victorian Country Football League review of regional zones.
Beaufort joined the BFL in 1966 after crossing from the Lexton league and won a premiership in 1969.
The past players' day is open to any former Beaufort players, officials, volunteers, life members and sponsors.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP is back on the road for a home game.
The Grasshoppers have transferred their home fixture against Learmonth on Saturday from Rokewood to Smythesdale's Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve.
The move is required owing to the club's new netball court having to be resurfaced.
The court was opened on Saturday, May 20.
This will be the third time Rokewood-Corindhap has relocated a home match to Smythesdale this year, with the previous two having been while construction of the court was completed.
Ballan is another CHFL club which has been forced to transfer home games this year, with the Blues yet to play at its ground since 2021 while new clubrooms are constructed.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
