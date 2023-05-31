A new mobile phone tower has been proposed for Ballarat North, set behind a go-kart track.
Planning documents submitted to the City of Ballarat state the 36-metre tall tower, which would provide 4G and 5G coverage, would be built off 502 Howitt Street if approved.
The documents state the tower would be used by telecommunications provider Optus but would be "capable of supporting co-location by other carriers".
The proposal would have a "moderate" visual impact on the surrounding area, described as including industrial and residential properties.
Other locations in the area, including further north on Doveton Street, were ruled out "because a commercial arrangement could not be agreed upon".
While residents and businesses, particularly in Lucas, have long complained about the patchy phone and internet coverage, residents and community groups in Alfredton have opposed a tower proposed for the Alfredton Recreation Reserve.
