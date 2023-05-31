The tale of the clash of gods on Mount Olympus will come to life this weekend, in a somewhat unusual setting for opera.
Daylesford's Christ Church will host Lyster Opera's production of The Coronation of Poppea.
Lyster Opera director Jamie Moffatt said the church was a wonderful stage for the opera, with the company having performed there on two previous occasions.
"It's actually a really good venue for this opera. It is set on Mount Olympus where the gods have a battle over who is most powerful, and that setting works in the church which has a real baroque look to it," Mr Moffatt said.
The acoustics of the church also work well for opera.
"The Coronation of Poppea is a marvellous opera. It's very early opera with music written in 1643 which disappeared for a couple of hundred years and re-emerged," Mr Moffatt said.
"It's a wonderful piece, very cynical - all the good guys get bumped off and the bad guys win."
It will be Lyster Opera's final performance of The Coronation of Poppea for the season, having performed at Tarnagulla, west of Bendigo, Oxley in north-east Victoria, Federation Square and Daylesford.
The company, comprising 11 opera singers and an accompanist, was formed in 2016 to bring opera to regional areas.
"We go to small towns where they don't get much opera," he said.
Acclaimed composer Claudio Monteverdi composed The Coronation of Poppea in 1643 for the Venice Festival. It was an immediate success and played across Europe, but disappeared for more than 200 years before being rediscovered.
Mr Moffatt said Monteverdi's music was sweeping in its emotion, ranging from humour to romance to revenge.
"Its important to not treat it as a museum piece," he said. "It's a witty and really theatrical work, so we shouldn't smother it with too much reverence. It clearly wasn't intended by its creators to be taken literally. At the same time, we shouldn't be gimmicky about it. It has survived over the centuries because its story and music are so strong."
The Coronation of Poppea will be performed at Christ Church Daylesford on Saturday June 3 at 2.30pm. Tickets from lysteropera.com.au
