Airport Road has reopened slightly earlier than expected, as the $8.8 million Ballarat Airport runway extension project continues.
The closure of Airport Drive in April left some issues for the Rotary Club of Ballarat East monthly book sale, which raises funds for the community.
Previous funds raised at the book sale lead to a $10,000 donation for the Fiona Elsey cancer research institute, in addition to $5000 sent to victims who were impacted by the floods in Northern Victoria and the border region.
The road closure meant the primary route to the book sale was compromised.
The detours were around Sunraysia Drive, McCartneys Road, Highfield Road, and Hopetoun Road.
RCBE president David Stokes said he was pleased people would not need to take a "lengthy" detour.
"It will now be much easier for people to find their way to the airport, we're excited by the fact that the road has been opened," he said.
"We're also staggered the public works had been done quickly."
The next charity book sale held by RCBE is on Saturday June 3, opened 9am to 1pm.
This sale will be raising funds to buy lockers for people living homeless and also to support a second sleep bus.
The airport project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023.
The extension was funded by $3.8 million from the Federal Government via its Regional Airports Program, and $5 million from the City of Ballarat.
The overall project will extend the airports runway to 1800-metres from 1245-metres.
This was the first of a three state redevelopment for the Ballarat Airport.
The road closure was anticipated to end in early June but thanks to favourable weather, opened at the end of May.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania, she has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
