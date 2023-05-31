It wins the vote for range, versatility and sheer entertainment almost every time, and now the piano is back with the return of the ever-popular Piano for Pleasure discovery series.
The free Sunday concerts held at Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall are also an opportunity for some of Ballarat's best young pianists to hone their skills and experience the jitters and rewards of performing in front of a live audience.
While honing their skills these musicians at the same time bring joy to an appreciative crowd in the aptly named Piano for Pleasure series, now in its twentieth year.
Travis Wang is one of three performers who joins a long line of alumni under the tutelage of leading regional piano teacher Bronislaw Sozanski who will perform at the free concert this Sunday June 4th at 2pm.
The concert will also feature a guest appearance by Kanon Adachi, a visiting teacher from Japan, teaching at St. Alipius and Emmaus primary schools.
She has been playing piano since the age of 4 and also plays flute.
The one-hour concert is free, with donations requested to support the Cathedral Music Foundation. It will be followed with an afternoon tea.
