Emergency services are on the scene of a car fire in Springbank that is being treated as a criminal investigation.
Millbrook CFA raced to the house on the Springbank Road between Ormond Road and Spargo's Creek Road shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.
A dark coloured station wagon appears to have been burnt and was sitting in the driveway with its doors open after two CFA units brought the blaze under control.
Moorabool CIU Detective Senior Constable Tim Robinson said the owner of the property came home and discovered two two males on his property.
"We're investigating a residential burglary in Springbank at the moment," he said.
"It appears the offenders were disturbed midway through, and they've run off from the address once the owners returned.
"We're still investigating (the car fire), we need to speak to the owner of the car.
"It's a reminder for locals to bear in mind security, lock up houses and secure belongings when they leave, be mindful of security, CCTV, gates, anything to keep people out and make it harder to come into addresses.
"Be in frequent contact with your neighbours, and if you see anything suspicious, phone triple-zero."
How the vehicle, that has missing number plates, came to be set alight is not yet clear.
Police were later seen to be pulling out large objects from the burnt car including two jerry cans.
Three police units including the crime scene services were also attending the house in a mostly strong farming area.
Police were also seen to be inspecting sheds on the property, a neighbouring dam and also door-knocking nearby houses.
Police units patrolling the area include Ballan, Bacchus Marsh, Daylesford and Moorabool Highway Patrol
More to come.
