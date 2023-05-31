JUST keep showing up has been endurance runner Nedd Brockmann's mantra but a "refreshing" trip to Emmaus Catholic Primary School reminded him how much what he does can matter.
Brockmann had a string of speaking engagements in Ballarat on Wednesday but made a special trip to Emmaus at the request of grade five pupil Lily.
Her class had been learning about Brockmann's run from Cottesloe Beach in Perth to Bondi Beach in Sydney last year. They followed how he ran 100 kilometres a day for 40 days with an ambitious goal to raise $1 million to help end homelessness in Australia. Brockmann has raised about $2.6 million.
So, Lily wrote Brockmann a letter about his inspiration as a peacemaker, hoping he might one day visit her class.
Brockmann's arrival was akin to a rock star welcome.
"It was very refreshing - chaos, but I loved it," Brockmann told The Courier. "Just to see the impact, it means I'm doing the right thing.
"I was so grateful to receive Lily's letter. I get DMs [direct messages] but nothing to that extent. I'm so grateful for such a letter."
Brockmann took part in a special edition of Emmaus' run club and was impressed to meet a prep pupil who has chalked up 50 kilometres. He told pupils their efforts were far more than he did as a junior.
The 23-year-old tradie took up running three years ago, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to get fit and lose some weight.
He ran 50 marathons in 50 days in 2020 then was inspired to try running coast to coast for a chance to "make noise" on homelessness.
What Brockmann found on his journey was a lack of healthcare and food. Pupils were fascinated when Brockmann's toe pain turned out to be a maggot infestation in his foot that needed tending to.
"I always knew when I had a bad day, I'd have a good day the next day," Brockmann said. "...Just keep showing up, keep finding a way."
He told pupils the mission was achieved more on discipline, rather than motivation - which, while important, could be fleeting. Never once did he consider giving up, Brockmann said often he would adapt his plans to make things work.
Lily said meeting Brockmann in real life was so much better than she had ever imagined. She never thought he might actually appear after her letter.
"The fact my class researched him, I thought it would be a good experience to meet him in person," Lily said. "Not every question you need answers for can be found online. Sometimes it's better to ask in person.
"When he did come in, he was even more inspirational. I've been keeping cool and calm but when the day came, it was really exciting."
Brockmann also spoke to hundreds of Ballarat high school students at Civic Hall before later being guest speaker for Commerce Ballarat's Business Big Day Out.
Emmaus grade five pupils each received a pair of Brockmann socks featuring positive messages to read when they start their day.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.