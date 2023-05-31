The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Runner Nedd Brockmann visits Emmaus after grade five writes him special letter

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endurance running warrior for the homeless Nedd Brockmann meets pupils Lily and Eddie in a special visit to their school on Wednesday after Lily wrote him a letter. Picture by Adam Trafford
Endurance running warrior for the homeless Nedd Brockmann meets pupils Lily and Eddie in a special visit to their school on Wednesday after Lily wrote him a letter. Picture by Adam Trafford

JUST keep showing up has been endurance runner Nedd Brockmann's mantra but a "refreshing" trip to Emmaus Catholic Primary School reminded him how much what he does can matter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.