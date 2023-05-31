Myrniong trotter Just Believe is extending his racing campaign in Sweden.
A $250,000 feature is expected to be his next assignment before returning to Australia.
Just Believe remains in Sweden after running in a heat of the world renowned The Elitloppet on Sunday night.
The seven-year-old unfortunately galloped after clipping another sulky at the top of the home straight and finished last - failing to qualify for the final.
The misfortune left trainer Jess Tubb, and her husband and driver Greg Sugarrs shattered.
However, Just Believe showed enough in the run to convince Swedish harness racing officials to reach out in the hope of getting the Australian star squaregaiter to other tracks.
Tubbs is returning home to oversee their Myrniong stable while Sugars remains in Sweden to oversee his preparation.
Just Believe was invited to contest The Elitloppet after winning last year's Inter Dominion championship and this season's Great Southern Star.
He is only the third Australian-trained trotter to have run in the Swedish classic.
Just Believe was bred by Cardigan-based Yabby Dam Farm, which owns the gelding and leases him out to syndicate, which has raced him throughout career.
Just Believe has been booked to fly back to Australia in mid-July.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
