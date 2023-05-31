The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

australian squaregaiter Just Believe racing again in Sweden

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just Believe (Greg Sugars) win the Great Southern Star earlier this year. Picture by Stuart McCormick.
Just Believe (Greg Sugars) win the Great Southern Star earlier this year. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Myrniong trotter Just Believe is extending his racing campaign in Sweden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.