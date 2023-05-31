BALLARAT City FC and first-year senior men's coach Harry Bingham have parted ways after a disappointing first half of the NPL3 season.
Bingham put his hand up to leave the role after City FC slumped to its 10th defeat in 11 outings at the weekend - leaving it last on the ladder with just one point.
The club announced in a short statement on social media on Wednesday that Bingham had stepped aside.
"Ballarat City FC wishes Harry Bingham the best of luck in future endeavours, as he steps down from the senior men's coach role with BCFC," it said.
Bingham told The Courier that there was no ill-feeling between himself and the club.
He said he believed it was in the best interests of City FC that he vacate the position.
"I am not a quitter, but I didn't think it was fair to keep going given the lack of success. It's not fair to be putting pressure on people to make a call," Bingham said.
He said there was always "outside" noise as well as that from within a club in situations such as this, with questions being asked of the administration regarding the future of the coach.
Bingham said the club had backed him to the hilt, but he did not want the pressure to continue to build on it.
He said by stepping away now and providing some clear air and an opportunity for a new voice, there was time for City FC to turn things around and taste some success in the short term.
Bingham said it was important that the public was aware that despite the disappointing season the senior men's team was having, there were good things happening at City FC.
He said there was some promising talent being produced in Ballarat.
Bingham said the biggest challenge was being able to secure and afford experienced players to play alongside them to provide on-field guidance.
He said it was important that at least half of City FC's senior squad was made up of homegrown talent, but there needed to be a balance.
Bingham said it was not necessarily about winning championships, but it was important that Ballarat was able to sustain an NPL presence, which in turn helped keep the young talent coming through the ranks with the club. "I'm a big fan of playing youth, but you need experience to go with it."
He said only a few weeks ago he had had six teenagers, as young as 16 years, in the City FC senior line-up.
While not holding an official position, Bingham said he would like to stay involved in some form.
Bingham joined the club with a wealth of experience, including at international level with the Fijian national team ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup as well as working with West Ham United's Australian training and development camps.
Last season, Bingham worked for Heidelberg United FC, one of the strongest NPL-level organisations in Victoria, as junior boys technical director.
Previously, he was head coach for Box Hill Senior Secondary College as part of its soccer academy following time with Mentone Grammar School and Nazareth Secondary College in similar roles.
However, he has struggled to get results in the first half of the season with just the one drawn result and 10 losses, leaving the side eight points clear at the bottom of the NPL3 table.
