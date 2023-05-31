The Courier
Ballarat City and Harry Bingham part ways after just 11 NPL3 games

By David Brehaut with Greg Gliddon
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
Harry Bingham has departed as head coach of Ballarat City FC
Harry Bingham has departed as head coach of Ballarat City FC

BALLARAT City FC and first-year senior men's coach Harry Bingham have parted ways after a disappointing first half of the NPL3 season.

