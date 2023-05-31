Pre- trial hearings for a man and woman charged with the murder of Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt have continued.
Shannon Jeffery and Brendon Prestage appeared at the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday as part of a directions hearing into the matter, which will go to trial in July.
Evidence and responses from the prosecution and defence were discussed at the hearing.
Justice Michael Croucher was revealed to be the presiding judge for the upcoming trial.
The prosecution allege Ms Parfitt, 43, was killed at her Hickman Street home, before her body was dumped down a mine shaft in Snake Valley that night.
IN THE NEWS
Police found human remains in a mine-shaft at Snake Gully on December 22.
Jeffery and Prestage have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Parfitt.
The pair will be back before the Supreme Court on June 16 for a further pre-trial hearing.
A date of July 11 has been set for the trial to begin.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.