The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Learner driver pleads to hit-and-runs in Ballarat and Geelong

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hit-and-run driver given six months to show rehabilitation
Hit-and-run driver given six months to show rehabilitation

A learner driver who fled from the scene of multiple accidents has been given six months to prove he has rehabilitated, or face imprisonment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.