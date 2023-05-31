Hit-and-run driver given six months to show rehabilitation

A learner driver who fled from the scene of multiple accidents has been given six months to prove he has rehabilitated, or face imprisonment.
Seth Hay, 21, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to several charges including the theft of a motor vehicle, driving away from the scene of an accident and unlawful assault.
The charges relate to a series of offences committed in the Ballarat and Leopold areas across 2020 to 2022.
At about 5.30pm on January 29, 2022, Hay lost control of a Ford Falcon whilst turning into Tinworth Avenue from Whitehorse Road in Mount Clear.
The car, which Hay was driving despite only holding a learners permit, lost traction and slid into the oncoming lane, where it collided head-on with another Ford Falcon driving in the opposite direction.
Hay did not exchange details with the driver of the car, instead taking off from the scene of the crash on foot along Tinworth Avenue.
A witness who saw the incident took photos of Hay's Falcon as he fled the scene.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital for observation, but was uninjured by the accident.
Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
Hay's Falcon was forensically examined in January 2022, where his fingerprints were found on the outside of the passenger seat door.
Police then followed up with the registered owner of the vehicle, who had nominated Hay as the driver at the time of the crash.
He was arrested on April 18, 2022.
Police also brought charges from an earlier incident against Hay, for his involvement in a Leopold hit-and-run in 2020.
At about 4.40pm on August 8, 2020, Hay was driving a Holden Cruze on Allanvale Avenue in Leopold, when he collided with a 14-year-old boy riding his bike through and intersection.
Hay fled the scene soon after impact, leaving the boy injured on the road.
Multiple witnesses saw the incident, and the 14-year-old was taken to the Geelong Hospital for observation.
Three days after the incident, police were patrolling around the area where the crash occurred in Leopold, when officers saw a tow truck loading the same Holden Cruze involved in the crash.
The driver told police he had been approached on the street by a man in Ballarat asking if he wanted to "make some quick cash" towing a vehicle.
The Holden Cruze was registered to a Smythesdale man.
Hay handed himself into police on August 14 at the Bellarine Police Station.
A victim impact statement from the parent of the 14-year-old hit by Hay was read aloud in court.
The statement detailed the ongoing mental and physical effects resulting from the incident.
The court heard the 14-year-old, who used to ride his bicycle every day of the week, now rarely goes out on his bicycle due to anxiety.
Hay's lawyer told the court he had been drug-free for more than six months now and removed himself from the lifestyle was living during the offending period.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said he would defer sentencing to see how Hay's rehabilitation would progress.
"There are some aspects of this which do warrant consideration of imprisonment," Magistrate Saines said.
"But if you come back here in November, with no driving during any period of disqualification, no other offending, and continuing on the path that appears to be better than where you were years ago, there will be no further imprisonment."
Hay will reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in November.
