A Ballarat couple who took over a pub in Victoria's south-west for the first time, right in the heart of the COVID-19 lockdowns, are calling their last drinks.
Belinda Davies and Michael Torpy, owners of Cobden's Thommo's Hotel have ended their lease after running the pub for the past two-and-a-half years.
The venue is expected to be under new management at the end of the month.
Ms Davies, her daughter Georgia and Mr Torpy moved to the region from Ballarat as "complete outsiders" in early-2021.
"We were open for six weeks and then lockdown (happened) so we tried to think outside the square," Ms Davies said.
She said during the lockdowns they introduced food ordering and delivery service Uber Eats to Cobden.
"People couldn't grasp it. I was like, 'you just go on the phone then food gets delivered to your door'," Ms Davies said.
"It was really good they embraced it. Still to this day we get a lot of deliveries and pickups."
Mr Torpy took the orders over the phone, while Ms Davies cooked the meals and Georgia did the deliveries.
They also spent this time sprucing up the venue with renovations and upgrades to the accommodation and pub sections.
Being a one-pub town we're right in the middle of town on the main roundabout. We just think the pub's for everybody.- Belinda Davies
Ms Davies had 20 years of hospitality experience, while Mr Torpy is a fitter and turner by trade.
She said her highlight was the support shown when they participated in The Royal Children's Hospital fundraiser Run For The Kids in March, where their grandson, Max Raworth, receives treatment for Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome.
The couple raised more than $13,000 through the run and an auction, while a further almost-$18,000 was donated to their fundraiser page.
"The support from the community, not just with that but with everything else we've done, has been phenomenal," Ms Davies said.
She said the toughest thing was being outsiders when they moved to the region.
"It's a small tight-knit community but they all welcomed us so well," Ms Davies said.
She said in turn the business supported the community through sponsoring sporting clubs, hosting groups and events and offering items to fundraisers.
"Being a one-pub town we're right in the middle of town on the main roundabout," Ms Davies said.
"We just think the pub's for everybody."
The couple's last day of trade is Friday.
Georgia will remain working until the new owners start.
Ms Davies and Mr Torpy will holiday in Europe before making a decision on their future, while Georgia will return to Ballarat.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
