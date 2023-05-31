Recreational users of the Glen Park State Forest are on high alert to ward off any potential logging activities that might be "rushed through" before the introduction of a state-wide ban.
Residents of Invermay and surrounds have been urged to contact the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) to emphasise the value of the forest as a community asset and native wildlife habitat, and make it clear that any future logging would be strongly opposed.
Fears about potential logging were raised early this week after bushwalker Elizabeth Marsden stumbled across scientists conducting Forest Protection Surveys near a popular trail north west of White Swan Reservoir.
Public documents show Forest Protection Surveys of owls, flora, aquatic animals and herbivores were scheduled for May-June, and DEECA on Wednesday confirmed surveys were recently completed.
According to Victoria's Conservation Regulator, the aim of these surveys is to detect conservation values such as threatened animals and plants "in areas of state forest that are scheduled to be harvested".
The regulator aims to complete surveys at least two months prior to a proposed harvest date for consideration in "pre-harvest planning".
Ms Marsden told The Courier she walked in the forest almost every day and had at various times spotted kangaroos, gliders, king parrots and wedge-tailed eagles, as well as fields of murnong (yam daisy), and potentially significant structural remnants of gold mining history.
She said it was concerning to see pre-harvest surveys being conducted shortly after the state government brought forward a ban on native logging - to come into effect next year - and wondered if the plan was to "rush through" some coupes "under the radar".
"What they're doing might be legal, but is it ethical?" Ms Marsden said.
"There's been no consultation or even notification of the community - the walkers, the cyclists, everyone who uses the space.
"Regardless of if it's legal, I still think the impact to the community should be taken into consideration."
Community members are frustrated about the lack of clear communication about activities taking place in the forest.
Adding to the confusion was a statement from state-owned timber harvester VicForests on Wednesday that: "No coupes in the Glen Park State Forest are currently scheduled for harvest and VicForests are not doing any surveying in this area".
The regulator's website states that while it provides its survey information to VicForests, all harvesting entities have a legal responsibility to conduct their own pre-harvest surveys to "identify and protect high-value species from the impacts of timber harvesting".
