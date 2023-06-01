Cost of living headaches continue as childcare fees increase on the cards

The 2023-24 City of Ballarat council budget has proposed an increase for childcare services.
The fees will increase in 2023 and again in 2024 where families could be paying $10 more per day by 2024.
The increase varies from six to seven per cent and includes the fees for the new Rowan View facility.
The council have services in Wendouree and Girrabanya.
Wendouree Children's Centre offers 75 places and Girrabanya Integrated Children's Centre has 98 places, according to the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.
The breakdown of the fees in the 2023-24 draft budget show a 6.1 per cent increase for Wendouree and Girrabanya in 2023 and a 7.16 per cent increase in 2024.
Without the childcare subsidy, in 2023 the proposed fee for daily day care at Girrabanya and Wendouree will increase from $127.05 to $134.8 and then in 2024 increase to $138.51.
The Rowan View fees will have the same 2023 fee when it opens, with the same increases.
Other fees such as before and after kinder care have also been increased by around the same margin.
Before care half-hourly rates will increase by 7.19 per cent by 2024.
After-care from 1.30 to 6pm will increase from $66.73 to $72.75 by 2024, an increase of 7.14 per cent.
The Family Day Care parent levy will increase over 6 per cent, from $1.48 per hour, per child to $1.61 in 2024.
These increases are on par with the annual consumer price index increase of 7 per cent.
The council's draft budget also included a proposed rate increase of 3.5 per cent.
City of Ballarat community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said the council strived to make childcare costs as affordable as possible and were aware of the rising cost of living for families.
"In order to remain financially viable, we align our fees with the Consumer Price Index to be able to continue providing high quality childcare services and remain comparable to other childcare providers in Ballarat," he said.
"For example, fees contribute to vital operational costs and essential materials including food, nappies, toys and educational equipment."
Mr Wilson said outside of the Girrabanya, Wendouree, and Rowan View children's centres, they also offer care through the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre (BALC) - all have opportunities to secure childcare with the Girrabanya centre currently experiencing heightened demand.
The Rowan View site will reopen in the coming months for a referral-only early years program in alignment with a state government-funded program.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania, she has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
